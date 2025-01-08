West Ham sack Lopetegui and are close to agreeing a deal with ex-Chelsea boss Potter

West Ham United have sacked Julen Lopetegui with former Chelsea boss Graham Potter set to take over ahead of the FA Cup trip to Aston Villa.

Lopetegui was hired at the end of last season following the exit of David Moyes but has now departed the club less than six months into his tenure. The Hammers have won just six of their 20 Premier League matches this campaign and after Saturday's loss at Manchester City the board as well as fans have had enough.

Potter has been reportedly locked in talks with owner David Sullivan over the past 48 hours as he seeks to take on the role in his return to the Premier League for the first time since he was sacked at Stamford Bridge in April 2023.

The English manager was in the television studio at the King Power Stadium during the Hammers' defeat to Leicester City and was asked if he was keeping an eye on a return to management, he responded with:

“Yeah, of course,' he said. 'As I've said before, you're open to everything.”

Potter has always been the club’s No.1 target and West Ham are now close to his appointment as they prepare to face Aston Villa in the FA Cup this weekend. This is likely to be Potter’s first game in charge of the club if the board moves swiftly but with news of Lopetegui’s sack being drawn out over the last few days, they could have a plan in place for a quick appointment.

The club confirmed via their website that Assistant Head Coach Pablo Sanz, Head of Performance Oscar Caro, Head Analyst Juan Vicente Peinado, Fitness Coach Borja De Alba, and Technical Coach Edu Rubio have also left with immediate effect.

West Ham also confirmed that the search for a new head coach has begun and thanked Lopetegui for his commitment over the course of this season.

"The Board would like to thank Julen and his staff for their hard work during their time with the Hammers and wish them every success for the future.

"The process of appointing a replacement is underway. The Club will be making no further comment at this time."