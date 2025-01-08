West Ham cancel Lopetegui's media conference

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
West Ham United have canceled today's media conference for manager Julen Lopetegui.

Lopetegui was due to speak to the press ahead of Friday night's FA Cup Third Round tie with Aston Villa.

However, the presser has been canceled amid talk of Lopetegui potentially being dismissed.

It's been reported West Ham are in talks with Graham Potter about succeeding the Spaniard, though Lopetegui took training on Tuesday.

West Ham currently sit 14th on the Premier League table, seven points above the relegation zone.

