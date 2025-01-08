Tribal Football
Most Read
Barcelona put FOUR players up for sale
Man Utd set to benefit from Greenwood sell-on clause at Marseille
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild
Athletic Bilbao president Uriarte urges Barcelona to end Olmo appeal

Redknapp slams West Ham: Disrespectful no doubt about that

Paul Vegas
Redknapp slams West Ham: Disrespectful no doubt about that
Redknapp slams West Ham: Disrespectful no doubt about thatAction Plus
Former West Ham boss Harry Redknapp has taken aim at his old club.

Redknapp played and managed the Irons, but has been left unimpressed by the treatment of Julen Lopetegui by the board.

Advertisement
Advertisement

West Ham are actively speaking to managers about replacing Lopetegui, who still took training on Tuesday.

Redknapp told BBC Radio: "It's disrespectful no doubt about that. If you want to get rid of him, you call him and say 'I'm sorry it's not worked out'... obviously talks have been going on with Graham Potter.

"He seems to be the number one target.

"But it's not an easy place to manage West Ham. The expectation there is very high. So whoever goes there, not only do they have to produce a winning team, they've got to produce a team that plays what West Ham fans see as 'the West Ham way'."

Mentions
Premier LeagueRedknapp HarryLopetegui JulenWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham cancel Lopetegui's media conference
West Ham locked in Potter talks - but agreement no guarantee
West Ham legend Cottee begs for Lopetegui to be sacked and replaced with Potter