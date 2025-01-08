Redknapp slams West Ham: Disrespectful no doubt about that

Former West Ham boss Harry Redknapp has taken aim at his old club.

Redknapp played and managed the Irons, but has been left unimpressed by the treatment of Julen Lopetegui by the board.

West Ham are actively speaking to managers about replacing Lopetegui, who still took training on Tuesday.

Redknapp told BBC Radio: "It's disrespectful no doubt about that. If you want to get rid of him, you call him and say 'I'm sorry it's not worked out'... obviously talks have been going on with Graham Potter.

"He seems to be the number one target.

"But it's not an easy place to manage West Ham. The expectation there is very high. So whoever goes there, not only do they have to produce a winning team, they've got to produce a team that plays what West Ham fans see as 'the West Ham way'."