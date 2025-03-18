West Ham captain Bowen: You can see improvements under Potter

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen is convinced they're improving under manager Graham Potter.

Bowen was speaking after the weekend's 1-1 draw at Everton.

Advertisement Advertisement

"He's been here a long time now, we've all got those relationships from day one,” said Bowen.

“Of course, we’re still learning every day, it takes time with a new manager, especially when you're coming in halfway through the season.

“For me, I think it's just trying to be the best captain I can be every single day, with the lads and away from the training ground as well.

“If the manager needs me, we always have conversations. I think we're both feeling quite open and he’s really good to speak to. I think our performances have definitely improved.

“I think we played our own game (against Everton). We conceded really late, but I think, in the second half especially, we really stamped our authority. It's not easy to come to Goodison Park and I think we're in a really good place.

“From now until the end of the season, it's just about putting in good performances. There’s still a lot of points to be made up and we can still finish the season on a high. For us, we’ve just got to keep growing in each game that we play.”