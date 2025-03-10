West Ham captain Bowen: We want Newcastle double tonight

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen admits he's excited ahead of facing Newcastle United tonight.

Bowen says he loves playing under for floodlights at London Stadium.

He wrote in this captain's match progamme notes: “Every time we play under the lights at London Stadium is special - the atmosphere and the general vibe around the place are just incredible.“Leading the team out onto the pitch with ‘Bubbles’ being sung, real bubbles floating through the air and the feeling I get walking out to play in front of you are all amazing and part of what makes this Club unique.

“We’re also live on TV all over the world, meaning West Ham fans everywhere can get a feel for what it’s like to be here with us.

“We play Newcastle and are looking to complete our first Premier League ‘double’ of the season, having won 2-0 at St James’ Park before Christmas. That was one of our best performances of the season and showed what we are capable of. The same can be said of our last two games against Arsenal and Leicester, when we registered deserved wins, kept valuable clean sheets and collected six points.

“We’d obviously love to make it three wins in a row on Monday night and, if we all do our jobs as well as we have done in those matches, with your support, we can do it.

“Newcastle are a strong side, with some really good individuals we’ll work hard to stop, but we have huge quality in our squad and we need to concentrate on what we have to do right, individually and collectively, to win the game.”