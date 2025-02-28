West Ham captain Bowen: Victory over Leicester was important

Jarrod Bowen praised West Ham’s resilience after their hard-fought 2-0 win over Leicester City.

The forward, who played a key role in the victory, highlighted the team’s determination to secure three crucial points.

Bowen emphasized the importance of building momentum as they push for a strong finish to the season.

Bowen told TNT Sports: "I think this season, if we're being honest, we haven't consistently been at a level. We haven't won back-to-back and that's probably because we've had a really good result, really good performance and not followed it up in the next week for whatever reason. Like I said going to Arsenal, winning there, having a really good performance, coming here tonight we had to do exactly the same. It was the same mindset, same energy about it. Regardless of Leicester's league position, we knew it was going to be a difficult game because we knew there was a different expectation on us.

"As an attacker playing more as a nine you're closer in the box, closer for transitions, I think that's a really big thing for the manager. Me and Mo (Kudus) playing close together as soon as we win the ball back we're firing away.

"We've really took to it the players and two really good performances because we don't play now for 12 days or something. It's like going into an international break, if you lose that game before an international break it's a long 12 days before the next one. We know now we can enjoy training and then look forward to the next game which is another tough one."