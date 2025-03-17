REVEALED: Paqueta's four yellow cards which could see him issued a lifetime football ban

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta faces years on the sidelines if he is found guilty of spot-fixing by the FA as his trial officially gets underway

The Brazilian international is under investigation in both the UK and Brazil for "spot-fixing" in which he is accused of picking up four deliberate yellow cards. Each offence carries a six-month to a lifetime ban which means Paqueta could be banned from football if any of the offences are proven to be true.

The first came against the Foxes in the 2022/23 season when he blatantly wiped out Boubakary Soumare, before almost immediately fouling Dennis Praet on the hour mark. The second came against Villa skipper John McGinn in March 2023 when he took him out from behind.

Against Leeds United he was shown a yellow for pulling back Dutch forward Crysencio Summerville in the 65th minute and in the opening match of last season at Bournemouth of last season he received a yellow card for a handball in stoppage time. The 27-year-old has denied any wrongdoing in a social media post as he tries to defend his innocence.

"I am frustrated and saddened to read incorrect and false articles in the press, both in Brazil and England, claiming to know details about my case," Paqueta wrote.

"Some of this information is completely false and seems to be coming out to damage my image. I am also concerned that, even though this information is false, these articles cite sources close to the case.

"The FA's proceedings are supposedly confidential, and this situation is extremely serious for me and my family. The continued leaking and publication of false information is jeopardizing my ability to receive a fair trial.

"Therefore, I have asked my lawyers to write to the FA to request an investigation into how this information, whether true or false, is being made public.

"I will continue to deny the charges and hope to prove my innocence."

Paqueta has withdrawn from the Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers against Colombia and Argentina this month to be able to give evidence to support his case which may see him never appear for not only the Hammers but any football team ever again if proven guilty.