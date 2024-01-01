West Ham captain Bowen: I can't wait for Villa clash

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen is excited ahead of their season opener against Aston Villa.

The Hammers meet Villa in today's late kickoff.

"I just can't wait to get out there,” said Bowen.

“There’s a feeling of excitement. When you play in pre-season, it is not the same as stepping out in front of your home stadium, especially a full house and with the game being on TV as well.

“There is a sense of excitement from the players, and you want to win your first game. The ambition is that you always want to get off to a good start and get a lot of confidence going into the next games after that.

“We have made some really good signings with exciting names, and the future looks really good for us. Now, it’s down to us to go out and perform.”