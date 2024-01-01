Tribal Football
Villa boss Emery happy to keep hold of Duran
Aston Villa boss Unai Emery says he's willing to keep hold Jhon Duran this season.

The Colombia striker has attracted offers from Chelsea and West Ham, but they haven't met the price Villa are seeking to sell.

Emery said after defeat to Club America in the US: "He is coming next week after he played in the final for Colombia against Argentina and he has big potential.

"I was always being close to him, helping his adaptation in Europe, in the Premier League.

"Now he is coming again next week and I will work again with him like last year, trying to get progressively better with him.

"Of course, his potential, he can exploit, but we will work in the future like the process we are doing with him being very demanding."

