Bowen "incredibly proud" as he is appointed as West Ham Club captain

Jarrod Bowen has been appointed West Ham United’s new Club captain ahead of the new season after establishing himself as a club leader.

Head Coach Julen Lopetegui sees leadership quality in the The England international forward ahead of the new season as his maturity, guidance and voice on the pitch have grown since he joined in 2020.

Advertisement Advertisement

Bowen spoke about how proud he is to be given the opportunity and how far he has come to get to this point.

“I am incredibly proud and happy to be West Ham United captain,” Bowen confirmed. “We’ve had many great moments here as a Club. I’ve been here four-and-a-half years now, so to be named Club captain is a really proud moment and one that I’ll wear with great honour.”

“It’s four and a half years since I joined, but it’s felt so much longer and that’s the enjoyment of playing for this Club and the relationships I’ve had with all the sets of players we’ve had, the managers we’ve had and the fans. It’s been one heck of a journey and from when I first signed to be sat here four-and-a-half years later and be named Club captain makes me so proud.”

“Since I’ve been here it’s just been an upward trajectory in what we’ve done on the pitch, what I’ve done off the pitch. To get to this moment is another statement of love I have for this Club, along with when I signed my new deal last year. I said then that I want to stay here for the rest of my life and I haven’t come off that page. If I can go down as a legend here in years to come, that would be great.”

The 27-year-old played under captain Mark Noble and spoke on how he always wanted to be the club captain after learning the responsibilities.

“I always wanted to be captain but I never knew if and when the opportunity would come along,” he continued. “I think every player wants to be a leader, and get the respect in the dressing room. For me, of course I wanted to do it, I never knew if it was going to happen. I just play my football; be the best person I can be and also be a leader whether I am captain or not."

“I think that’s the most important thing, especially in a team that wants to do well and wants to win. You have to have a team full of winners, to have a team that’s ready to fight for each other and that starts in training on a Monday morning building up to the game at the weekend. For me that’s always been my mindset, that’s always been my attitude and that’s what I want to carry on and instil into the changing room.”

Bowen will lead the team out in their first game against Aston Villa and cannot wait for that moment.

“It’s going to be an incredible feeling, that first game, walking out at the front,” he smiled. “Leading the boys out is something that I always had dreams of doing. To actually do it for the first game, especially being at home as well, on telly, for everyone who’ll be here, my family and friends, seeing me lead the team out will be really special. I don’t see it as weighing heavy, I see it as another opportunity to represent this Club with honour and pride. It’s the biggest opportunity you can get playing for a Club team, so I’m going to wear it with pride and honour and do the best I can to bring good performances and great results in the season.”

“To become captain of this Club means the absolute world to me. It’s an honour I’ll wear with huge pride and I’m really looking forward to stepping out at London Stadium for the first time in the Premier League wearing the captain’s armband, and putting in good performances, getting good results and having a really good season.”