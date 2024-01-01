Lopetegui speaks on exciting first game with the club and new captain Bowen

West Ham United Head Coach Julen Lopetegui cannot wait to get his first game under his belt and has spoken on Jarrod Bowen's captaincy decision.

Lopetegui’s West Ham side faces Aston Villa in their first game and the manager has spoken on how special his first game will be and how he wants to get off to a flying start.

“I’m very excited for this first match. We know it’s not going to be easy, but all of our work since the very start of the summer has been leading up to this moment, and it’s going to be great to finally get out on the pitch.”

“We’ve had two main parts to the pre-season - in Austria, and then in the USA - as well as the work we’ve done here in England. We’ve tried to translate our ideas, and we’ve worked hard to understand each other as players and as coaches.”

“I’m confident we’re in a really good place, and the players’ commitment has been huge, which is what we’ve needed. We’ve tried to get into the best place we can for the first game, and now it’s time to put it into action.”

He also praised Villa manager Unai Emery for how he has transformed the club and how the game this weekend will be tough for both sides.

“Aston Villa were one of the best teams in the Premier League last season, and they’re a UEFA Champions League team now. I think they have improved even more over the summer, so we have to be ready for a big challenge.”

“Unai Emery has done a brilliant job there over the last couple of seasons, but it in the end it will be about what happens on the pitch on the day.”

“It’s going to be hard, but at the same time we have to have belief in ourselves, and develop our work in the best way we can. We’re all looking forward to getting going.”

The Hammers side have a new leader in Jarrod Bowen this season and the manager has spoken about his decision to give the forward the armband.

“We were very clear that Jarrod is a good choice to be the new captain. Despite being a young player, he is very experienced, and he is a national team player. He has the sort of commitment to the Club that you want from a captain.”

“Other players will contribute as leaders, and we are going to help Jarrod along on his journey, but I am really happy he has taken on this new responsibility.”