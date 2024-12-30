West Ham legend Cottee begs for Lopetegui to be sacked and replaced with Potter

West Ham legend Cottee begs for Lopetegui to be sacked and to be replaced with Potter

West Ham United legend Tony Cottee has urged the Hammers to sack Julen Lopetegui and bring in former Chelsea manager Graham Potter to try and save their dismal season.

Following West Ham’s dismal 5-0 defeat to Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday, many fans have turned against the Spanish head coach and demanded he be replaced with immediate effect to avoid any further damage to their current campaign.

Cottee took to X to express his thoughts on what the club should do with Lopetegui who has led the club to 13th in the table so far this season.

“What are the board waiting for? A 5-0 drubbing at (Man) City and (to get) knocked out of the FA Cup by Aston Villa?!

“Get Graham Potter in now and give him a chance to save the season and work in the Jan window…

“Yesterday was dreadful and something has to change. Our fans deserve so much better.”

The Hammers reportedly only want someone who is willing to take over on an initial deal until the end of the season and Potter could be the right man for the job as he has experience with managing sides such as Brighton and taken them far past expectations.