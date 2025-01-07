Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd attacker Garnacho makes social media move
Real Madrid coach Ancelotti plans rotations for Deportiva Minera
Inter Milan coach Inzaghi: Both ourselves and AC Milan desperate to win Supercoppa
Van Nistelrooy set for Man Utd raid with two targeted for Leicester rebuild

West Ham locked in Potter talks - but agreement no guarantee

Paul Vegas
West Ham locked in Potter talks - but agreement no guarantee
West Ham locked in Potter talks - but agreement no guaranteeProfimedia
West Ham United are in talks with Graham Potter, it has been revealed.

The London Evening Standard says West Ham are negotiating terms with the former Chelsea and Brighton manager.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Julen Lopetegui has not been dismissed, insists club sources, but it's claimed he is now "on the brink".

However, there is no guarantee Potter will agree to succeed the Spaniard at London stadium.

Potter has remained out of football since his sacking by Chelsea in April 2023 as he's waited for the right opportunity to present itself.

West Ham are 14th in the Premier League with just six wins from 20 matches.

Mentions
Premier LeagueLopetegui JulenWest HamChelseaBrightonPotter GrahamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham to bid for two Chelsea outcasts this winter
West Ham discuss Lopetegui future after Man City defeat
Brighton place £23M bid for South American starlet