West Ham locked in Potter talks - but agreement no guarantee

West Ham United are in talks with Graham Potter, it has been revealed.

The London Evening Standard says West Ham are negotiating terms with the former Chelsea and Brighton manager.

Julen Lopetegui has not been dismissed, insists club sources, but it's claimed he is now "on the brink".

However, there is no guarantee Potter will agree to succeed the Spaniard at London stadium.

Potter has remained out of football since his sacking by Chelsea in April 2023 as he's waited for the right opportunity to present itself.

West Ham are 14th in the Premier League with just six wins from 20 matches.