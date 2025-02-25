West Ham boss Potter sympathizes with struggling Van Nistelrooy at Leicester

West Ham United manager Graham Potter has spoken in his latest press conference as he prepares to take on Leicester City on Thursday night.

West Ham United Head Coach Graham Potter revealed that neither Vladimír Coufal nor Lucas Paquetá will be fit to face Leicester City in the Premier League on Thursday evening which is a huge blow for his side.

“Both are progressing, but both won’t make the squad on Thursday, but they’re making progress.

“Vladi certainly has a chance for Newcastle (United at home on Monday 10 March). With Lucas, we’ll just have to see how he responds, but certainly for Leicester, no.”

Potter was then asked about this week’s opponents who he says will be a tough test much like every side in the Premier League.

"In the Premier League, every game is complicated and tough. The opponent has always got something to fight for, always got something to prove, some quality against you. That is the case with Leicester, they will be looking to turn their fortunes around.

"That is how football is, it's great. Just when you think there is no way forward something can come up and just when you think you've got it cracked, something can come around and kick you. You have to have a respect and humility for the opponents which we have."

The West Ham boss then moved on to manager Ruud van Nistelrooy who he sympathized with due to the complexity of their roles.

"I have been in the game 30 years so we know how it is. It's a combination of the results in the short term to give you the opportunity to do something in the medium to long term. If you don't get those it can be a challenge.

"There is always a relationship between reality and expectation. Everybody has to fight with that. All the jobs, mine, and Ruud's, is complicated for different reasons. I have enought to worry about so I have to focus on myself and how challenging this job is. But at the same time it is a fantastic club I am working for, I am excited for it and I am sure that is the same for Ruud."