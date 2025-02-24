Leicester sack two first team coaches in ruthless move from Van Nistelrooy

Leicester City have sacked two first-team coaches as their battle against relegation intensifies.

Following a decision from manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, both first-team coach Ben Dawson and goalkeeping coach Danny Alcock have been dismissed.

The Foxes are desperately trying to turn their season around after another setback at the weekend.

In a brief statement, the club said: "Leicester City has today parted company with First Team Coaches Ben Dawson and Danny Alcock.

"Both Ben and Danny joined the Club at the start of the 2024/25 season, serving under both Steve Cooper and Ruud van Nistelrooy, while also overseeing a brief spell in interim charge of the First Team squad.

"We place on record our thanks to Ben and Danny for their contribution and service and wish them both well in the next steps of their respective careers."