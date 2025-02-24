Tribal Football
Most Read
Ratcliffe BLOCKED Old Trafford chance for Man Utd FAYC kids to save cash
Man Utd boss Amorim: Good that Garnacho disappointed
Al-Ittihad striker Benzema tells ex-Real Madrid teammate Ronaldo: You're wrong
Arsenal midfielder Jorginho reaches terms with Flamengo, but family favour...

Leicester sack two first team coaches in ruthless move from Van Nistelrooy

Ansser Sadiq
Leicester sack two first team coaches in ruthless move from Van Nistelrooy
Leicester sack two first team coaches in ruthless move from Van NistelrooyAction Plus
Leicester City have sacked two first-team coaches as their battle against relegation intensifies.

Following a decision from manager Ruud van Nistelrooy, both first-team coach Ben Dawson and goalkeeping coach Danny Alcock have been dismissed.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Foxes are desperately trying to turn their season around after another setback at the weekend.

In a brief statement, the club said: "Leicester City has today parted company with First Team Coaches Ben Dawson and Danny Alcock.

"Both Ben and Danny joined the Club at the start of the 2024/25 season, serving under both Steve Cooper and Ruud van Nistelrooy, while also overseeing a brief spell in interim charge of the First Team squad.

"We place on record our thanks to Ben and Danny for their contribution and service and wish them both well in the next steps of their respective careers."

Mentions
van Nistelrooy RuudAndre BenjaminLeicesterPremier League
Related Articles
Van Nistelrooy can count on Leicester players' support despite results
Van Nistelrooy has King address Leicester squad about '14/15 Great Escape
Leicester boss Van Nistelrooy: Frank living the dream at Brentford