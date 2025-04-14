West Ham boss Potter: Scarles better for Salah test

West Ham boss Graham Potter says Ollie Scarles will be stronger for his clash with Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Potter was pleased with Scarles' performance in Sunday's 2-1 defeat at Anfield.

He later said: “It was important that he had the experience. He is playing against the best player, in terms of goals and assists, arguably in the world at the moment.

“He won’t face that every day. He won’t face that in the academy. So great education for him and good that he stuck at it.”

Overall, Potter also said: “It was a really strong performance; probably the best performance we’ve had.

“We created some opportunities, and we pushed a good, top team back. Defensively, I thought we were quite solid. As solid as you can be with Liverpool. They’re so dangerous, and their transition is so fast, but we managed it quite well. In the second half, we created some really good opportunities.”