Van Dijk: Why I'm very proud being Liverpool matchwinner today

Virgil van Dijk was delighted proving Liverpool's matchwinner after victory against West Ham United.

At 1-1, Van Dijk headed home on 89 minutes to clinch the three points.

He said afterwards, “I can tell you I’m very proud today to captain my 100th (league) game for Liverpool. It was an emotional day because of the Hillsborough anniversary.

“The main focus was to get three points and get a step closer to all of our dreams – not only us as players and staff but the whole of everyone connected to Liverpool FC. That’s the main thing.

“Everyone knows how much I love this club and let’s see what next week will look like.”

He added, “They managed to play better in the second half and they managed to score.

“I think in that stage the most important thing is to win the game and we did well in the last few minutes.

“We owe the fans one (a league title). When we won it (in 2019-20) we won it in a lockdown. So, let’s go for it and win it. That’s the most important thing.”