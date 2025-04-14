Tribal Football
Most Read
Cunha infuriates Wolves fans with social media post
Man City great De Bruyne makes shock Prem stay announcement
Bayer Leverkusen chief Carro nervous about Xabi: I wish Arsenal had beaten Real Madrid
France stars split on Pogba's next move

"Hopefully!": Salah drops big Liverpool contract hint in front of Van Dijk

Paul Vegas
"Hopefully!": Salah drops big Liverpool contract hint in front of Van Dijk
"Hopefully!": Salah drops big Liverpool contract hint in front of Van DijkAction Plus
Liverpool ace Mohamed Salah dropped a big hint of Virgil van Dijk following him in signing a new contract.

Days after he inked a new deal to 2027, Salah laid on an assist for Luis Diaz before Van Dijk headed home a winner in Sunday's 2-1 win against West Ham.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Afterwards, Salah told Sky Sports: "I am glad that we managed to do that early, before the end of the season.

"And hopefully also Virgil will be next. I just say hopefully! I'm just saying. Look, he can do whatever he wants but I would love to see him here again next season. But of course, he can choose do do whatever he wants."

Standing alongside his teammate, Van Dijk smiled: "I can say I am very proud today to captain my 100th game for Liverpool. And it was an emotional day, because obviously it was the Hillsborough anniversary so that was the main focus - get three points and get a step closer towards all of our dreams.

"Not only us as players, but coaches and staff and everyone connected with Liverpool FC. That's the main thing. Everyone knows how much I love this club and let's see what the next week will look like."

Mentions
Premier Leaguevan Dijk VirgilSalah MohamedLiverpoolFootball Transfers
Related Articles
REVEALED: Van Dijk AGREES new Liverpool contract
Slot delighted for Liverpool fans over Salah deal; insists no panic after Fulham setback
Salah closer than ever to new Liverpool deal with Van Dijk expected to follow in his path