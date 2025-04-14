Liverpool set price for West Ham target Kelleher

Liverpool are prepared to sell Caiomhin Kelleher this summer.

The Sun says West Ham United are eyeing the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper and now the Reds have set their price.

Advertisement Advertisement

West Ham would prefer an initial loan arrangement, though Liverpool would prefer a cash sale.

Liverpool will sell Kelleher for £20m at the end of the season. And Kelleher is ready to leave in search of No1 status.

Southampton keeper Aaron Ramsdale is also being considered by West Ham.