Tribal Football
Most Read
Cunha infuriates Wolves fans with social media post
Man City great De Bruyne makes shock Prem stay announcement
Bayer Leverkusen chief Carro nervous about Xabi: I wish Arsenal had beaten Real Madrid
France stars split on Pogba's next move

Liverpool set price for West Ham target Kelleher

Carlos Volcano
Liverpool set price for West Ham target Kelleher
Liverpool set price for West Ham target KelleherAction Plus
Liverpool are prepared to sell Caiomhin Kelleher this summer.

The Sun says West Ham United are eyeing the Republic of Ireland goalkeeper and now the Reds have set their price.

Advertisement
Advertisement

West Ham would prefer an initial loan arrangement, though Liverpool would prefer a cash sale.

Liverpool will sell Kelleher for £20m at the end of the season. And Kelleher is ready to leave in search of No1 status.

Southampton keeper Aaron Ramsdale is also being considered by West Ham.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKelleher CaoimhinRamsdale AaronLiverpoolWest HamSouthamptonFootball Transfers
Related Articles
West Ham open talks with Southampton fullback Walker-Peters
West Ham readying bid for Southampton keeper Ramsdale
Slot delighted for Liverpool fans over Salah deal; insists no panic after Fulham setback