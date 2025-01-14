West Ham boss Potter "really excited" ahead of Fulham test

West Ham United new manager Graham Potter has spoken about their upcoming games.

Potter is set to start life as a Hammer when they take on Fulham in the Premier League on Tuesday.

Given they are trying to push up the table, such home games are must wins.

He stated: “There’s lots for us to consider in terms of selections for Tuesday night, particularly with some of the injuries we’ve picked up and are dealing with.

“We just need to make sure the team is organised, competitive and ready to play against a team that is performing well under Marco Silva.”

He added on training: “The response from the players since I have come in has been really good. The approach has been top, and the attitude has been great.

“Everyone has been open-minded to new ideas, and enthusiastic about trying to connect with each other. I think we all recognise that it’s been a tough period for everybody, and we all want to focus on being a team.”

On the game, he added: “I’m really excited for Tuesday night. The fans’ support at Villa Park on Friday was brilliant - the way they got behind the team, and supported Ollie Scarles, was really nice.

“The supporters have always been incredibly loyal, and behind the team. As an away manager London Stadium is a tough place to come, so we need to build and utilise that connection between the crowd and the players.

“To do that we have to field a team that the supporters can identify with, and that they believe and trust in. That connection is so important, and though we’re at the early stages of it now, hopefully we can build it through good performances and results.”