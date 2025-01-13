West Ham's Hegyi recalled from Motherwell and immediately joins Debreceni VSC on loan

West Ham United goalkeeper Krisztián Hegyi has been recalled from his loan at Motherwell this week and now joins Hungarian club Debreceni VSC until the end of the season.

In a statement on the club's website, West Ham confirmed that the young keeper has returned after what has been a very tough six months filled with injuries and surgery.

“The 22-year-old joined the Steelmen at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, starting two of their victories in the Scottish League Cup against Edinburgh City and Clyde in a run that saw them reach the semi-finals.

“The Hungarian international will now return to Rush Green to continue his development with West Ham United.”

Now, in a quick turnaround, the Hungary U21 international has spoken to DVSC.hu about the hardships he has suffered this season and how he wants to fight for his place at one of Hungary's most successful clubs.

“I’m going through a difficult period, perhaps the hardest six months of my career so far are behind me, because these six months have not turned out at all as I imagined. After a continuous illness, an unplanned and complicated tonsil surgery came, thanks to which I finally came to the end of a long ordeal.

“In the past six months, however, I’ve only played for the youth national team, although the U21 matches against Spain and Belgium went very well. The latter was probably my best performance in goal ever, which gave me a little self-confidence. I definitely wanted to move during the winter break, it wasn’t a question, but it was difficult to find a suitable club for the loan.

“West Ham United insisted that the loan club could not have a purchase option, and few clubs tolerated this. I am grateful to Debrecen that the club still saw the fantasy in me spending this half-year here. I know that the team is not in an easy situation. We found each other, because the past six months have been the brightest for me and Loki as well. I would not like to make any bets and I would not use big words. Everyone can be sure that if I get the opportunity, I will stand in goal with a huge desire to prove myself.”