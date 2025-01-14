Potter recognises West Ham's academy traditions: Central to this club

West Ham United manager Graham Potter is ready to start nurturing young talent.

Many Hammers supporters have been unhappy at the club’s lack of work in bringing through youth prospects.

Rather than focusing on big money signings, Potter knows he can do a lot with those already at the club.

He stated: “I think utilising the Academy is something that’s a central part of this Club. The Academy has sone some fantastic work over the years, including winning the FA Youth Cup a couple of seasons ago, which suggests there are good players and good staff here.

“I think our supporters like to see players from the Academy pushing into the first team, and I think it can help us in terms of how we identify players and how we think about recruitment. I think the starting point should always be to look at what we’ve already got here.

“I’m really looking forward to building my relationships with the likes of Mark Noble and Mark Robson, and all of us working together to make our youth system a big part of what we’re doing here.”