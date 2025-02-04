West Ham boss Potter on his return to Chelsea this week: "I don't miss being in here"

West Ham Head coach Graham Potter made a subtle dig about his time at Chelsea this week.

The Hammers boss returned to Stamford Bridge, where he endured a difficult seven-month spell before being sacked in April 2023.

His side took the lead through Jarrod Bowen, but Chelsea fought back with goals from Pedro Neto and an Aaron Wan-Bissaka own goal.

As Potter sat down to face the media, he was caught muttering, "I don't miss being in here," referencing his struggles at Chelsea.

Since taking charge of West Ham in January, he has recorded one win, one draw, and two losses in his first four matches.

Despite the latest defeat, Potter felt his team deserved more and gave a great account of themselves.