Chelsea boss Maresca praises players' mentality for victory over West Ham

Ansser Sadiq
Manager Enzo Maresca was pleased with Chelsea’s performance in their 2-1 comeback win over West Ham.

He highlighted the team’s patience and control, especially in the second half.

Maresca believes the victory was a step forward in their development and an important result for their confidence.

Post-game, he told BBC Match of the Day: "Today was a tough game especially mentally. 

“When West Ham come here and sit back with 10 players behind the ball, it's not easy, so you have to be mentally strong and you need to be patient.

"We had more than 10 shots in the first half. We had clear chances in the first half but unfortunately, we missed the target. 

“With some changes the game completely changed. Overall we completely deserved to win the game."

