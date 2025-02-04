Chelsea legend Zola praises Maresca for going with Jorgensen against West Ham

Chelsea legend Gianfranco Zola was impressed by their performance against West Ham.

The Blues secured a hard-fought 2-1 win at Stamford Bridge against the Hammers, despite going behind.

The Italian legend praised the team's resilience and was happy to see coach Enzo Maresca make a few changes, including Filip Jorgensen stepping in for senior goalkeeper Robert Sanchez.

Zola stated, per the BBC: “He has been brave changing the goalkeeper. I think Maresca is making the decisions that need to be made.

“Things are going in the right direction. You can't always play perfect football.

“Sometimes in games like this, in tough moments, you need to get something out of it and I think they will get a lot of confidence out of this.