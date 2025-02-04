DONE DEAL: Man City defender Wilson-Esbrand joins Cardiff City on loan

Manchester City defender Joshua Wilson-Esbrand has joined Cardiff City on loan until the end of the 2023/24 season.

Wilson-Esbrand came through the youth ranks at West Ham United before joining Manchester City in 2019 and made his professional debut in a Carabao Cup clash against Wycombe Wanderers in September 2021.

The versatile defender has spent the first half of the current campaign on loan with Stade Reims, scoring once and assisting once in eleven Ligue 1 matches, whilst also making his debut for the England U21 team on the international stage.

Speaking to Cardiff City TV, he expressed his eagerness to get started with the Championship side.

“I’m very privileged to be here. I’m happy to get to know the boys and help the team.

“I’m just looking forward to going out there and trying to push this team as far as we can get.

“For me, I just want to be as efficient as I can in the final third. I want to play as often as I can, rack up the minutes, rack up the games and as a team, just push as far as possible.”

Cardiff boss Erol Bulut opened up on the importance of the young starts flexibility which will help in several positions this season.

"First of all, he comes from a really big team, Manchester City. He’s been on loan at Reims and also in the Championship with Coventry City, where he played in the Play-Offs. I see in him some good offensive actions, positive on the ball and good crosses. As a full-back, a wing-back and a winger, he can add a lot of things.

“He gives us flexibility, that’s important. I spoke to him about what kind of style we play and where I see him as a player, not only as a left-back but also as a winger. For Reims, I was watching, he was also playing as a number 8, he did quite well in that position. It’s good that he is flexible.”