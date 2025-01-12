West Ham boss Potter leaves door open to Rashford deal

West Ham boss Graham Potter has left the door open to signing Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford.

Rashford's brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, has been in Italy over the past week holding talks with AC Milan.

However, West Ham have also expressed interest in the England international.

Potter said after their FA Cup defeat to Aston Vila: “I need to assess the injuries and assess where we are at, have a think in terms of everybody connected.

“We’ll have a think, if we can find anybody that can help us. If those are out, it’s something we’ll have to look at, of course.

"I only comment on players that are West Ham players. All the speculation aren’t always exactly true and you can get yourself in all sorts of knots confirming or denying everything. It’s best to just speak about players that are West Ham players.

“Losing Niclas (Fullkrug to injury) was a blow for us. I would imagine quite a severe hamstring, when you pull up like that. That’s a concern for us. We need to assess it.

“Then Cry (Crysencio Summerville) pulled up nowhere near as bad.”