Tribal Football
Most Read
Leon in Manchester for Man Utd medical
Juventus offer kicks Man Utd into action for Araujo
Zirkzee meets with Man Utd management to explain personal plans
Man Utd demand £100M for Mainoo and will not negotiate on his price

Rashford absent from Man Utd traveling squad to London

Paul Vegas
Rashford absent from Man Utd traveling squad to London
Rashford absent from Man Utd traveling squad to LondonAction Plus
Marcus Rashford was missing from Manchester United's traveling squad to London yesterday.

United meet Arsenal at Emirates stadium in the third round of the FA Cup later on Sunday.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Daily Mail says Rashford was absent from the squad which travelled from Stockport train station to London on Saturday afternoon.

Rashford's brother and agent, Dwaine Maynard, has been in Italy over the past week holding talks with AC Milan.

The England international has been granted permission by United to seek a new club move this month.

Mentions
Premier LeagueRashford MarcusManchester UnitedArsenalFootball Transfers
Related Articles
AC Milan director Ibrahimovic admits Conceicao "gamble"; discusses Rashford move
Man Utd, Arsenal target Cunha eager to delay Wolves departure
AC Milan coach Conceicao talks up potential Rashford arrival