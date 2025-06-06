West Ham boss Potter approves Kudus sale

West Ham boss Graham Potter is willing to sell Mohammed Kudus this summer.

The Mirror says Potter has approved the Ghana international's sale as he seeks to boost his transfer kitty.

Kudus' deal carries an £85m buyout clause and West Ham have already rejected a swap offer from Chelsea this week, which included Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

West Ham intermediaries are now circulating Kudus' name across the Premier League.

For his part, Kudus has an offer from the Saudi Pro League, but would prefer to remain in England.