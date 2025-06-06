Tribal Football
Most Read
Man Utd have £55M bid for Brentford's Bryan Mbeumo rejected
Three clubs circle as Jadon Sancho returns to Man United
Man Utd 'speaking with Martinez for six months' as Onana debate rages
Napoli ace Victor Osimhen rejects latest Saudi Arabia offer

West Ham boss Potter approves Kudus sale

Paul Vegas
West Ham boss Potter approves Kudus sale
West Ham boss Potter approves Kudus saleAction Plus
West Ham boss Graham Potter is willing to sell Mohammed Kudus this summer.

The Mirror says Potter has approved the Ghana international's sale as he seeks to boost his transfer kitty.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Kudus' deal carries an £85m buyout clause and West Ham have already rejected a swap offer from Chelsea this week, which included Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

West Ham intermediaries are now circulating Kudus' name across the Premier League.

For his part, Kudus has an offer from the Saudi Pro League, but would prefer to remain in England.

Mentions
Premier LeagueKudus MohammedWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Chelsea fail with swap bid for West Ham midfielder Kudus
West Ham open talks with Southampton keeper Ramsdale
Chelsea turning to West Ham midfielder Kudus