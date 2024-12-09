Tribal Football
West Ham boss Lopetegui: Victory for Antonio

Paul Vegas
West Ham boss Lopetegui: Victory for Antonio
West Ham boss Lopetegui: Victory for AntonioAction Plus
West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui says victory over Wolves on Monday night was for Michail Antonio.

As Antonio remains in hospital recovering from a car accident, his teammates defeated Wolves 2-1 on the night to ease pressure on their manager.

Lopetegui said afterwards:  "We are happy for our fans. We dedicate the victory to Michail Antonio.

"We deserved this three points. It's much more than football. We were able to compete well and fight until the end. They drew in the only action they had in the second half. We had very clear chances. But the most important thing is that we won.

"The fans have supported us a lot through the bad times. I am happy for them."

"We were strong with our mentality today. We stayed in the game and took advantage. It's a fantastic goal from our captain. He is a fantastic player and a fantastic professional. It wasn't an easy week, believe me."

On his position after the win, he added: "I don't talk about noise, I talk about football. If you ask me about football, I will. A win is always good for me."

