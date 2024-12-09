West Ham forward Antonio could be forced to retire after horror car crash

West Ham's Antonio could be forced to retire from football after horror car crash

West Ham United's Michail Antonio could be set for early retirement after a car crash which will leave him out of contention for over 12 months.

The 34-year-old had endured “a lower limb fracture” after pictures were released of a nightmare crash involving his silver Ferrari which looked completely destroyed on Saturday afternoon.

TalkSPORT's Jim White discussed a report released regarding the forward, whose career could potentially be over.

“I'm told this morning he remains in a stable condition in hospital, receiving the full support of the NHS and the West Ham medical staff,' he told talkSPORT.

“Now he has sustained serious damage to one of his legs and it's thought is going to be a long haul recovery, and it will be at least 12 months before it's known whether or not he'll play football again.

“I was told this morning Michail is a fighter. He's in a very strong physical condition because he is a top-class footballer and that may help him and come as a bit of an advantage when it comes to his recovery.”

The Guardian claimed Antonio will be forced to 'retire from football' as a result of his injuries which West Ham's highest-ever goal scorer in the Premier League may never recover from.

Antonio has made 323 appearances and scored 83 goals since joining West Ham in 2015.

