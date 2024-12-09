West Ham squad exchange messages of support for teammate Antonio

Tribal Football
Ansser Sadiq
West Ham United’s stars are praying for their stricken teammate Michail Antonio.

The forward is undergoing surgery as a result of a horror car accident that nearly claimed his life.

While Antonio is expected to recover, the father of four does have a broken leg.

Per The Mail: “His teammates are praying for him. They have a WhatsApp group where they've been exchanging messages of support.”

“It was awful weather, rain, wind and very slippery on the road. It didn't look like another car was involved. It looked like it had spun out of control,” a witness told The Sun. 

“I only found out later who he was. I hope he's OK.”

 

