West Ham squad exchange messages of support for teammate Antonio

West Ham United’s stars are praying for their stricken teammate Michail Antonio.

The forward is undergoing surgery as a result of a horror car accident that nearly claimed his life.

Advertisement Advertisement

While Antonio is expected to recover, the father of four does have a broken leg.

Per The Mail: “His teammates are praying for him. They have a WhatsApp group where they've been exchanging messages of support.”

“It was awful weather, rain, wind and very slippery on the road. It didn't look like another car was involved. It looked like it had spun out of control,” a witness told The Sun.

“I only found out later who he was. I hope he's OK.”

<i>- Get breaking football news faster with the <b>new Tribal Football app!</b> Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: <a href=https://apps.apple.com/cz/app/tribal-football-football-news/id6670428837?l=cs target=new>App Store</a>, <a href=https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=eu.livesport.tribalfootball&pli=1 target=new>Google Play</a></i>