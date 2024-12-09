Lopetegui lifeline as West Ham defeat Wolves in crunch clash

West Ham United have won three successive meetings with Wolverhampton Wanderers for the first time in 20 years after beating them 2-1 at the London Stadium, leaving Gary O’Neil’s men still four points from safety in the Premier League.

In a match that pitted former Wolves boss Julen Lopetegui against his successor O’Neil - with both men rumoured to be close to the sack ahead of this game - the first moment of note came nine minutes in when supporters began a standing ovation for Michail Antonio, who was involved in a car accident on Friday.

The first shot on target arrived 12 minutes later, but it was straight down Lukasz Fabianski’s throat from Joao Gomes, while at the other end, Sam Johnstone, in for the injured Jose Sa, stood tall to block Jarrod Bowen’s close-range drive from an angle.

The game was becoming more open, with Crysencio Summerville superbly finding Bowen, who this time was thwarted by the sliding Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Both teams must have started to believe that they would open the scoring, and Gomes was the next to go close, sidefooting wide from Matt Doherty’s pinpoint cross, while soon afterwards, Johnstone’s parry from Mohammed Kudus’ curler trickled past Tomas Soucek, who was waiting eagerly to tuck in.

Lopetegui would have gone in at half-time annoyed that the Hammers couldn’t make the most of nine first-half corners, but the 10th just after the break paid dividends, with Bowen’s delivery finding the unmarked Soucek, who nodded into the far corner.

The hosts quickly thought they had doubled their advantage, only for Kudus to be adjudged offside, and not long afterwards, O’Neil was incensed that Wolves weren’t awarded a penalty when Emerson Palmieri nudged over Goncalo Guedes.

The Portuguese quickly put that moment to bed, however, feeding Ait-Nouri, whose inviting cross was guided in brilliantly by Doherty.

West Ham immediately restored their lead though, as Bowen curled wonderfully past Johnstone from 15 yards for his career-high sixth Premier League goal against Wolves, before celebrating by holding up an Antonio shirt in support of his teammate.

The visitors pushed for an equaliser, with Mario Lemina shooting straight at Fabianski and another penalty appeal by Wolves waved away, but they were ultimately unable to level for a second time.

Coincidentally, both teams have now conceded 72 goals in the Premier League in 2024 - the joint-highest figure this year - but while West Ham are now nine points clear of the relegation zone, their opponents remain in deep trouble.