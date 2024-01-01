West Ham boss Lopetegui satisfied after Ferencvaros draw

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui declared himself delighted with the players’ work in Austria.

The Hammers spent a week at a training camp in the European nation before their pre-season matches began.

They finally had a game, playing against Ferencváros in Kitzbühel on Monday.

After the 2-2 draw, Lopetegui stated: “It has been a week of hard work.

“Today was the first test we have had (on the pitch) – it’s hard, and a good thing for us, because we are playing against a team who are starting their Champions League campaign next week, so they have been working for a month.

“It was a very hard test, and this allows us to put one step more, to increase our rhythm, our work and our ideas, knowing of course that we are playing with a lot of Academy players too.

“It’s a good thing for them to have the experience with us, and now we have to continue working.

“We rest for one day and then we work at our training ground in London before we go to the USA.”