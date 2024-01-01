West Ham go for Arsenal's wantaway Nelson

West Ham United are continuing their busy summer transfer window so far.

The Hammers are showing serious interest in signing a fringe midfielder from a London rival.Per The Standard, West Ham are very interested in Arsenal winger Reiss Nelson.

The 24-year-old has been on the periphery of the first team at the Gunners over the past 18 months.

He is not a favourite of manager Mikel Arteta, who is willing to sell him for the right price.

While the Hammers may prefer a loan, Arsenal will likely only agree to a full sale.