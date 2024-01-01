Tribal Football
Most Read
Ex-England coach Capello slams Southgate tactics: Alexander-Arnold doesn't know what he's doing
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Marseille drop Greenwood for Brighton attacker Adingra
Bayern Munich welcome Bologna's Zirkzee sale to Man Utd

West Ham midfielder Downes set for medical at Southampton

West Ham midfielder Downes set for medical at Southampton
Flynn Downes set for medical at Southampton
Flynn Downes set for medical at SouthamptonAction Plus
West Ham United star Flynn Downes will undergo a medical at Southampton this week.

The midfielder was on loan at the St. Mary’s Stadium club in the Championship last term.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Now that Southampton are back in the big time, they have secured Downes on a permanent deal.

The newly promoted Premier League club will have to pay around £15m to secure their target.

Downes cost the Hammers £12m when he signed from Swansea City in 2022.

He managed 37 games for Southampton last term, but did not do enough to convince West Ham he was first team material.

Mentions
Downes FlynnSouthamptonWest HamSwanseaPremier LeagueFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Ipswich Town Could Look at Flynn Downes Reunion
Southampton boss Martin says talks continuing for West Ham midfielder Downes
Prem trio weigh up move for Southampton fullback Walker-Peters