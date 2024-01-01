West Ham midfielder Downes set for medical at Southampton

West Ham United star Flynn Downes will undergo a medical at Southampton this week.

The midfielder was on loan at the St. Mary’s Stadium club in the Championship last term.

Advertisement Advertisement

Now that Southampton are back in the big time, they have secured Downes on a permanent deal.

The newly promoted Premier League club will have to pay around £15m to secure their target.

Downes cost the Hammers £12m when he signed from Swansea City in 2022.

He managed 37 games for Southampton last term, but did not do enough to convince West Ham he was first team material.