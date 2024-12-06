West Ham make Lopetegui call ahead of Wolves clash

West Ham United boss Julen Lopetegui is set to take charge of their game on Monday.

The Hammers had thought about making a change prior to their clash with Wolves in the Premier League.

However, Lopetegui will get one last chance to prove that he is the man for the job.

Per the BBC, the Leicester City and Arsenal defeats have led to Lopetegui being on very thin ice.

But the former Spain and Real Madrid manager will get to take on his old club Wolves.

If they do not win that game, he will likely be moved along with a replacement sought immediately.

