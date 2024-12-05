Chairmen of West Ham and Wolves interested in Potter's services

Former Chelsea and Brighton manager Graham Potter can make a Premier League return if he so chooses.

The Englishman is said to be wanted by both Wolves and West Ham United.

Both clubs are struggling in the bottom half of the table, with Wolves in serious relegation danger.

Their boss Gary O’Neil is under pressure, as is Julen Lopetegui at the Hammers.

Per talkSPORT, both club’s chairmen would be eager to bring in someone of Potter’s quality.

While his Chelsea stint was not a success, his reputation is still very high from his time at Brighton.

