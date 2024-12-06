REVEALED: Wolves met with Potter month ago

Wolves are already sounding out replacements for Gary O’Neil for the coming days or weeks.

The young coach is likely to lose his job if his team fails to win against West Ham United on Monday.

Wolves are second from bottom in the Premier League, with only Southampton having a worse season.

Per The Mail, the club have been looking at alternatives to O’Neil for around a month.

They even had conversations with Graham Potter about the job, but he did not commit to anything.

The game against West Ham pits O’Neil against another under pressure manager in Julen Lopetegui.

