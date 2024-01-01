West Ham boss Lopetegui discusses Alvarez, Paqueta plans

West Ham United manager Julen Lopetegui was asked about how his squad will shape up this season.

The Spaniard takes over from David Moyes and will likely help oversee changes to the playing staff.

He was also asked about the players that will likely prove key during his time at the club.

He stated: “The injury to Edson Álvarez is bad news for us. It's good the other guys are playing well for their countries, but hopefully they come back to us in good shape.

“We know Lucas Paquetá and his family have suffered a lot. But I liked seeing him smile in his last match, because he's enjoying his football. We are his family, this Club is his family, and we're going to take care of him a lot. We're looking forward to having him play with us on the pitch.”

On incomings, he added: “Of course we are working to improve. The first thing to highlight is that we're happy with the players, but of course we're going to try to improve.

“We have to work very hard to be ready for the Premier League, and we would like players as soon as possible, but it's not easy.”