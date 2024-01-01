West Ham boss Lopetegui confident in Steidten to get deals over line

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui is happy with their summer market work.

With his squad preparing to meet Wolves in Jacksonville, Lopetegui says he's being kept up-to-date on transfer efforts.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "Tim (Steidten, technical director) is here with us and, of course, we talk every day a lot of times, but we have to put the focus on the players who are here as they are the most important players now, for sure.

"Of course, we’re going to need new players and I know the Club and Tim are working hard to have the players we need to come as soon as possible to start the season, but it’s about the players who are here and putting the focus on these players because we are working with them.

"The players are going to arrive in the next days and three of them arrived on Monday in Tomas, Antonio and Vladi so step by step we will have more players to work in the best way for the start of the season, for sure."