Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Souness bashes Man Utd captain Fernandes in latest interview
Man Utd pair Rashford, Malacia in nasty car crash with hospital visit needed
De Gea set to choose Italian club in HUGE move

West Ham boss Lopetegui confident in Steidten to get deals over line

West Ham boss Lopetegui confident in Steidten to get deals over line
West Ham boss Lopetegui confident in Steidten to get deals over line
West Ham boss Lopetegui confident in Steidten to get deals over lineAction Plus
West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui is happy with their summer market work.

With his squad preparing to meet Wolves in Jacksonville, Lopetegui says he's being kept up-to-date on transfer efforts.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "Tim (Steidten, technical director) is here with us and, of course, we talk every day a lot of times, but we have to put the focus on the players who are here as they are the most important players now, for sure.

"Of course, we’re going to need new players and I know the Club and Tim are working hard to have the players we need to come as soon as possible to start the season, but it’s about the players who are here and putting the focus on these players because we are working with them.

"The players are going to arrive in the next days and three of them arrived on Monday in Tomas, Antonio and Vladi so step by step we will have more players to work in the best way for the start of the season, for sure."

Mentions
Premier LeagueWest HamFootball Transfers
Related Articles
DONE DEAL: West Ham defender Laing joins Cheltenham
West Ham's move for Moroccan star collapses as Man Utd approach
West Ham, Villa eyeing ex-Barcelona captain Roberto