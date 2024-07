West Ham, Villa eyeing ex-Barcelona captain Roberto

The future of Barcelona captain Sergi Roberto remains up in the air.

ESPN says Ajax are now showing interest in Roberto, who is off contract from Barca.

However, Ajax are struggling to reach terms with the defensive utility over a contract.

Valencia, Sevilla, Girona and Inter Milan are also showing interest in Roberto.

However, the player himself is said to be prioritising a move to England. Aston Villa and West Ham United are among clubs in contact.