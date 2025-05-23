Klopp returns! Slot says ex-boss to join Liverpool title lift

Arne Slot confirmed that Jurgen Klopp will return to Anfield for Liverpool's Premier League title celebrations on Sunday.

Although the Reds secured the title last month, the official trophy presentation is set for the final matchday of the season.

Club legend Alan Hansen will have a ceremonial role, presenting the trophy to captain Virgil van Dijk.

“I’ve heard he’s there, yeah,” Slot told media.

The Dutchman then took a moment to reflect on the long road to Premier League glory.

“Proud and special, but I think proud sums it up the most," he said. "After working here for a year now, I know how hard it is to win - it’s the hardest trophy to win. Because cup trophies you can, doesn’t have to be, but you can win those by a lucky draw, penalty shootout, and all of a sudden, you arrive in the final.

"But it’s always harder to win the league because it’s 38 games in a period of time where the league has never been as strong as it is. Never been so much competition even for teams to go into the Champions League. Never been a season when 16 and 17th in the Premier League play in a final against each other in the Europa League. That’s what makes it so hard. Definitely a proud moment for me, the players and also the fans. Let’s hope it will be special."