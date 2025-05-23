Guardiola admits he is pleased that UCL qualification is in Man City's hands this Sunday

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has spoken ahead of the final game of the season against Fulham on Sunday afternoon.

City are one of several sides who are chasing down Champions League qualification this weekend and they cannot afford to drop points against the Cottagers, whose European hopes died when Brighton beat Liverpool last weekend. Guardiola first spoke on qualifying for Europe’s top competition and how it is in their hands.

UCL qualification is in Man City's hands

"it is better arriving in the last game knowing it depends on you.

"We need one point to go in the Champions League next season, but we need to win against a top side.”

Why did Foden miss out on the England squad?

The Spaniard then moved on to midfielder Phil Foden who was left out of the England selection on Friday morning.

"We want to help him and that’s the most important thing. He needs rest and then he will come back. I want to help him. I don’t care about his performance, I just want him to feel good because then the rest will come in an easy way."

"For a long time he has been struggling with his ankle. What happens with the international team is down to Thomas Tuchel."

Will Rodri feature again this weekend?

Guardiola also opened up on Rodri who returned from his ACL injury to play a cameo off the bench against Bournemouth and may feature again this weekend.

"We are really pleased he’s back and our reaction from our people to him. I am sure he’s really pleased with that.

"(He has) a long way to go until he’s back to what he was. After surgery you always have to be careful or you can have muscular problems.

"It is a (positive) step for his mind and his knee, but we won’t yet see Rodri as we know him.

“No, he’s not going to start. He’s not ready to start."

Stones will miss out

Finally, he provided some positive team news heading into the game as defender John Stones is the only player unavailable.

“I think so, except John everyone else is fit."