Napoli break Juventus and AC Milan record with Serie A title

Napoli broke records previously held by Juventus and AC Milan after their latest Serie A triumph, sealed by Friday’s 2-0 win over Cagliari.

The Parthenopeans became the first team in the history of a 20-team Serie A to win the Scudetto after finishing tenth the previous season.

They eclipsed a feat held by Antonio Conte’s Juventus, who won the title in 2011–12 after finishing seventh the year before.

Also, the reigning Italian champions with 57 goals have become the team with the fewest goals scored by a champion in the history of a 20-team Serie A.

The previous record was held by AC Milan, who scored 65 goals during their title-winning 2010–11 season.