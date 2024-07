DONE DEAL: West Ham defender Laing joins Cheltenham

West Ham defender Levi Laing has moved to Cheltenham Town.

Laing joins League Two Cheltenham on a season-long loan.

He moves to Gloucestershire seeking regular senior football.

Laing, 21, has made one senior appearance for West Ham, in the Europa Conference League.

He also has 49 appearances in Premier League 2 for the Irons.