West Ham boss Lopetegui calm about slow season start

West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui is calm about their slow start to the season.

Lopetegui insists it was always going to happen as his summer signings adjusted to the Premier League.

He told DAZN: "There is a lot of energy to manage, knowing that we have faced a difficult start and that it will continue to be like that throughout the season, but we transmit positive feelings and we are acquiring the arguments and automatisms that we are looking for.

"We are also adapting to the players, we are looking for that balance to compete.

“The Premier is a very clear competition, and once you know it first hand, you understand why it is the best competition in the world. Everyone can beat anyone else and there is a unique intensity and physical and technical strength.

"The pace has a lot to do with the type of refereeing there is, things are allowed that are not allowed in other leagues.”