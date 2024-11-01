West Ham attacker Paqueta to miss Leicester clash due to betting probe

West Ham United midfielder Lucas Paqueta is set to miss the clash against Leicester City as he has been summoned to appear in front of a betting investigation in the Brazilian Parliament.

The 27-year-old's legal team succeeded in getting his appearance postponed after he was due to give evidence in Sao Paolo this week to the Parliamentary Commission of Inquiry (CPI) on the Manipulation of Games and Sports Betting.

It was confirmed by the CPI that Paqueta must now give evidence to senators on December 3rd which clashes with the Hammers game against Leicester City.

The Brazilian has started in all 11 of West Ham’s matches across all competitions this season and is “struggling” according to manager Julen Lopetegui.

His uncle, Bruno Tolentino appeared before the CPI on Wednesday and formally admitted to paying ex-Real Betis forward Luiz Henrique £5,000 just days after he received two suspicious yellow cards which triggered the investigation.

Speaking on the case, Paqueta was adamant that the charges are false and is frustrated all information is now public knowledge.

“I am frustrated and upset to have read misleading and inaccurate articles in both England and Brazil, claiming to disclose information about my case. Some of that information is entirely false and appears designed to undermine my position.

“I am also concerned that, although they are false, these articles are clearly sourced from an individual close to the case. The FA proceedings are supposed to be confidential, and they are extremely serious for me and my family.

“The continued leaking of inaccurate information is putting at risk my chance of receiving a fair hearing. I have therefore instructed my lawyers to write to the FA to request they conduct a thorough investigation into how information about the case, even if inaccurate, is finding its way into the public domain.”