Ward-Prowse says Forest game will be "strange game watching it from a neutral perspective"

Nottingham Forest loanee James Ward-Prowse will have a strange time this weekend.

The veteran is set for a weekend on the sidelines, as Forest are taking on his parent club West Ham.

Advertisement Advertisement

Ward-Prowse joined West Ham from Southampton a year ago, but was loaned out by new boss Julen Lopetegui.

“The start's not been the best for them but it's still a squad full of Premier League-quality players who can hurt you at any moment,” Ward-Prowse said of his parent club in an interview on BBC Radio Nottingham's Shut Up And Show More Football podcast.

"It's going to be a strange game watching it from a neutral perspective - I'll be sitting on my hands either way!"

“We are very happy with him. He immediately had a huge impact on the team and helped us,” head coach Nuno Espirito Santo said this week.

“He settled down and unfortunately had the red card against Chelsea, but he has been working hard even when he is not involved.

“He cannot play against West Ham on Saturday but we are very happy with James. In terms of midfielders, when we have everybody (fit and available) it will be good. But for now, it has been very helpful.