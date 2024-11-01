Tobido: This is only the beginning of me; best is yet to come at West Ham

Tobido: This is only the beginning of me the best is yet to come at West ham

West Ham United defender Jean-Clair Todibo has reflected on his start to life in the Premier League.

The French defender missed almost the entirety of pre-season due to injury, but has insisted that he is back fitter than ever and is excited to face Nottingham Forest this weekend.

“I’m really looking forward to this game (against Nottingham Forest),” said Todibo to the club's website. “They’re a very, very good team and are seventh in the Premier League table, so it’s a good challenge for us, and we have to go and make sure we win this game because I think it will be good for us if we can win two games in a row.

“I think they are going to play like they have from the beginning of the season with big determination and a team that are really effective with good quality in forward areas and as a team. They have a lot of quality players throughout their team, so we’re expecting a very tough match.

“I think it was an important win (against Manchester United) because we showed a lot of character in this game. It was tough after the defeat against Tottenham, but it was the right response, and everyone reacted in the right way to get us the win we wanted. Every game is three points. It doesn’t matter if you win against Manchester City or Nottingham Forest, so I don’t think there are specific games that give you more confidence because, for me, it’s about getting three points.”

The 24-year-old admits he has had to be patient this season.

“I’ve been working very hard to get myself up to speed, and if I’m honest, I’m not even 80 per cent as of yet. I am continuing to work hard on my programme and have been since I arrived here because I didn’t have any pre-season, and it’s hard for football players who miss pre-season. Pre-season is the most important part of a season for a football player because it allows you to be ready to perform throughout the season, so I’m trying to progress all the time.

“I’m a player who is very objective and understands when I can and can’t do something. At the beginning with my physical condition, it was impossible for me to help the team, so it was understandable for me to be on the bench, and it takes time for me to get fit. Even today, I’m not as fit as I want to be, so I believe the best of Jean-Clair Todibo is still to come.”